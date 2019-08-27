|
Helen M. Sopchak
Oct. 1, 1920 - Aug. 26, 2019 Helen M. Sopchak of Milford. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Stephen Sopchak, to whom she was married for 58 years. Also predeceased by her parents, Cira and Orazio Curri, six brothers, Albert, Cosmo, Louis, Matthew, Michael, and Samuel, four sisters, Annette, Carmela, Mary, and Marguerite. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Viola (Ronald) of Milford, and Diane Saracin of Guilford, three grandchildren, Stephen Viola of Milford, Susan Dudley (Jeffrey) of Milford and Stacie Dzuirgot (Robert) and two great-grandchildren, Connor Dudley of Milford and Allison Dzuirgot of Guilford. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Florence Sullivan, and several nieces and nephews. Devoted to her family and an excellent cook and baker, she was a firm believer in the saying "Food feeds the soul." You never left her home without something delicious to bring home. She was a wonderful seamstress, who made all of her daughter's dresses when they were growing up. Helen became an expert in crocheting and the family has been the fortunate recipients of the beautifully crafted afghans she has made. She was an employee of Gloria's Farm market for many years. She also volunteered at the Milford Senior Center (Ahrens Program) and one year was honored as "Volunteer of the Year". Helen had been a member of St. Andrew's Church in Devon for over 65 years. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Milford. Interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 283 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460, Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford, CT 06460 or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 28, 2019