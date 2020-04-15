|
|
Helen M. Sopek
Helen M. Sopek, age 92, Born in Bridgeport, passed away on Monday April 13th. 2020 at the Golden Hill Rehab Ctr. Milford, CT. Helen had been a Fairfield Town resident for most of her life. She had worked for the Casco Products Co. for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed going to the Casino for her Birthday, riding her bicycle and cooking! She was also known for her Chicken soup! More than anything, her grandchildren meant everything to her.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Carol Bertanza and her husband Richard of Fairfield, grandchildren Richard, Michael and Christina Bertanza and Katelyn, Kimberly and Christine Jennings, five great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Janet "Govertsen"Jennings and brothers William, Frank and John Sopek. Also a Special niece Valerie Sopek. Funeral services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020