Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sopek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sopek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sopek Obituary
Helen M. Sopek
Helen M. Sopek, age 92, Born in Bridgeport, passed away on Monday April 13th. 2020 at the Golden Hill Rehab Ctr. Milford, CT. Helen had been a Fairfield Town resident for most of her life. She had worked for the Casco Products Co. for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed going to the Casino for her Birthday, riding her bicycle and cooking! She was also known for her Chicken soup! More than anything, her grandchildren meant everything to her.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Carol Bertanza and her husband Richard of Fairfield, grandchildren Richard, Michael and Christina Bertanza and Katelyn, Kimberly and Christine Jennings, five great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Janet "Govertsen"Jennings and brothers William, Frank and John Sopek. Also a Special niece Valerie Sopek. Funeral services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -