Helen Tuzin Stacy

Helen J. Tuzin Stacy, age 93, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Dorchester, MA on June 16, 1926, she was a daughter of the late John and Eugenia Barr Tuzin and was a resident of Bridgeport for over 70 years. Helen had worked at the former SNET as a facilities assigner with over 25 years of service. She was a devoted Boston Red Sox fan and an avid card player who enjoyed her trips to the casino. Family was extremely important to her and cherished the time spent with them especially her grandchildren and great-grandkids. Survivors include four loving children, Gene Stacy and his wife Maureen of Stratford, Kathy Coyle of Derby, Joanne Bero of Atlanta and Ellen Stacy of Derby, 13 cherished grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Charles A. Stacy, a brother, Bronislaw Tuzin, two sisters, Stephanie Rooney and E. Anne (Revere) Ward and a grandson, Benjamin Lee Bero. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mount St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Humane Society, 455 Post Rd. E, Westport, CT 06880. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 19, 2019