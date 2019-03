Helen Theresa Hedge

Helen Theresa Hedge passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury. From her birth in 1926 to her death, she nourished those around her with her love, care, and smiles. Helen was born to Anthony and Margaret Sherkness in Mahanoy City, PA, where she grew up along with her ten siblings. She married the love of her life, Francis Hedge, and they raised their family in Stratford. Family was the first in her heart and she loved nothing more than spending time with those she loved. Helen is survived by her children Ann-Marie (Richard) Snee of SC, David (Anne) Hedge of Oxford, Joan (Jay) Daly of Oxford, Peggy (Mark) Sippin of Sandy Hook, Kim (Jim) Olayos of Shelton, and Christopher (David) Hedge of VA, and her grandchildren Bethany Snee, Meghan (Matthew) Matula, Matt (Tiffany) Hedge, Jason (Jan) and Jesse Daly, Kayla Sippin, Jimmy (Chelsea), Casey, Brett and Shea Olayos, and her great grandson Aeryn Matula. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Tarsen of PA, and her brother Albin Sherkness of ME. Services will be private. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at River Glen for their attentiveness and loving care. Helen will be remembered as a devoted mother, and a shining light to all around her. She worked hard, gave much, and will be dearly missed. She loved, and was loved.