Helen E. Tiano

The Lord welcomed into his arms, Helen (Elena) Tiano, age 94, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Albert Tiano. She passed away on June 26, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Helen was born in Stratford on January 27, 1925 to the late Sabatino and Mary (Colucci) Ceccarelli and has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors include her devoted children, Richard Tiano, Gary Tiano, and Jean Wilcoxson and her husband Fred all of Stratford, 3 cherished grandchildren, Michael Wilcoxson, Kevin Wilcoxson and his fiancé Christina, and Eric Wilcoxson and his fiancé Kaitlyn, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Armando Ceccarelli, and sisters, Edith Tickey and Julia Bucci. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Inurnment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Helen to: , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, or Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 2nd Hill Lane, Stratford, CT 06614. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 3, 2019