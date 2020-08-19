1/1
Helen Tichy
Helen Tichy
Helen Tichy, age 94 of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Vincent Tichy, died peacefully on August 18, 2020. A Mass of Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
