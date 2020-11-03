Helen Wojna
Helen (Nemergut) Wojna, age 90, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Wojna, Sr. for 66 years. Helen was born in Bridgeport on May 30, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Nemergut.
Helen was known for her holiday baking, her excellent potato salad and for hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner for family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting most especially for whenever there was a new baby welcomed into the family. She liked to duck pin bowl and watch all sports, especially UCONN basketball. Helen was always ready for a good bingo game whether at a local church or traveling by bus to Foxwoods.
Helen worked at Manning Maxwell & Moore and Howlands and retired as sales audit supervisor at Steinbach in Bridgeport. She volunteered with the Women's Auxiliary for the Park City Little League as well as for many activities at St. Andrew's parish.
Helen is survived and will be greatly missed by her devoted sons, Raymond and wife Jan, David and wife Paula; loving grandson David and wife Britnee, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Elsie Wojna, several nieces and nephews and her 'special friend' Baxter. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Norko and Ann Bartram (Karagus), and brothers, Michael, John, Stephen, and Albert.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care given to Mom.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Church, 395 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. A walk-through visitation will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Visitors must adhere to COVID protocol. Face masks are required, and visitors are asked to express their condolences and exit without lingering so others may pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.