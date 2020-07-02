Helen Wood
Helen A. Wood, age 90, of Trumbull the widow of Hugh F. Wood, passed away on June 29, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Helen was born in Bridgeport on February 27, 1930 to the late Michael and Susan (Jakupkovich) Dirgo and was married to her high school sweetheart, Hugh for 65 years. She worked for several years for an eye doctor in Westport. Helen was a member of the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport. Survivors include her devoted daughters, Linda and her husband Warren of Scottsdale Arizona, Sue and her husband Ben of Jacksonville, Florida and Christine and her husband Alan of Branford, Connecticut, five cherished grandchildren, Joshua (Shannon), Donald, Faith, Lee, and Sam, and several nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren were the focus of a festive Christmas Eve for all of her adult life. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her brother, John P. Dirgo and his wife Barbara. A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, July 6th at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, everyone is required to wear a mask for the safety of all. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Helen to: Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, SARRC, located at 300 North 18th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006. www.autismcenter.org
