Helen M. Zavada
Helen M. Zavada, age 92 of Fairfield, Connecticut, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Zavada passed away on April 17, 2020. Helen was also the beloved mother of four children. She is survived by Christine Zavada of Newtown, Michael and Jeanne Zavada of Odessa, Texas, Annette Zavada of Fairfield, and Mary Frank of Easton.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Mary (Rutkoysky) Kokoruda and Stephen Kokoruda, she had been a resident of Fairfield for over 70 years.
Helen had many passions and interests. She was an avid reader since her early childhood, when she would read the newspaper everyday to her father. It helped her parents, who emigrated from then Czechoslovakia, to learn English. She learned history as it was unfolding by doing this and developed a lifelong interest in current events. Her scope of reading genres was diversified. Helen was a straight "A" student throughout her formal education, and her love of learning kept her up to date in regard to what was going on in her local community, state, and worldwide. She followed politics, and she would often express her opinions in bold editorials that were published in the local newspaper and through letters to state officials. This was something she was passionate about but enjoyed at the same time.
Helen was an ace bridge player, an interest that spanned her entire adult life. She also enjoyed bowling and competing in women's leagues, playing Scrabble "to win" with her family, and doing her daily crosswords. In her fifties, under the tutelage of her husband, Helen became a proficient golfer. Eventually she became acting president of the Fairfield Women's Golf League. Through all of her activities and interests, Helen cultivated many friendships.
First and foremost though, Helen was a loving and dedicated full time mother and wife. She was always there for her children, not only to care for their physical needs, but also imparting moral and ethical values through her strong faith, and advocating the importance of education. Helen and Michael were married 71 years and their "spark" and deep love and respect for each other were undeniable, even through life's challenges. Helen will be remembered as a friendly, kind-hearted, intelligent, and spirited woman with a generous heart and great love for her children and husband, which was constant.
Helen is survived by her four children, 10 beloved grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother Daniel Kokoruda and his wife Noreen of Madison. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may consider a donation to their local library in honor of her love of reading and education. For more information, or to offer condolences, please visit www.spearfuneralhome.com .
Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.