1/1
Helena Dobkowska
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helena Dobkowska
Helena Dobkowska, age 96 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Choromany, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Franciszek and Aniela Choromanski. Helena was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport. She loved spending time with her family and friends, she will be sadly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Helena leaves behind her three children; Casimir Dobkowski and his wife Janina, Janina and her husband Stanislaw Dziurzynski, Wanda and her husband Joseph Kruszewski, her seven grandchildren; Kristine, Diana, Konrad, Aleksandra, Adam, Maria, Andrew, eight great-grandchildren, sisters Lucyna Ciskowski and Irena Jablonowska of Poland, sister-in-law Evelyn Choromanski, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers Fred and Edwin Choromanski and sister Alfreda Witecki, sister-in-law Apolonia Choromanski, brothers-in-laws Joseph Ciskowski and Zygmunt Jablonowski. The family would like to thank Donna and Halinka the two loving care givers for Helena.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski St., Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Due to current restrictions and social distancing, calling hours will be private. The Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Helena. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Commerce Hill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved