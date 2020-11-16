Helena Dobkowska
Helena Dobkowska, age 96 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Choromany, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Franciszek and Aniela Choromanski. Helena was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport. She loved spending time with her family and friends, she will be sadly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Helena leaves behind her three children; Casimir Dobkowski and his wife Janina, Janina and her husband Stanislaw Dziurzynski, Wanda and her husband Joseph Kruszewski, her seven grandchildren; Kristine, Diana, Konrad, Aleksandra, Adam, Maria, Andrew, eight great-grandchildren, sisters Lucyna Ciskowski and Irena Jablonowska of Poland, sister-in-law Evelyn Choromanski, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers Fred and Edwin Choromanski and sister Alfreda Witecki, sister-in-law Apolonia Choromanski, brothers-in-laws Joseph Ciskowski and Zygmunt Jablonowski. The family would like to thank Donna and Halinka the two loving care givers for Helena.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski St., Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Due to current restrictions and social distancing, calling hours will be private. The Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Helena. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com