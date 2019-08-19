|
Helena Micka Willett passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 after enduring multiple chronic diseases for a lengthy period. She was born in Cliffside Park, NJ on April 10, 1923. At the age of six, her family moved to Huntington, CT. Graduating Shelton High School in 1941, she was awarded a voice scholarship, but was unable to accept due to the Great Depression. Years later she composed a gentle anti-war song: "It's Written In The Earth" dedicated to the memory of fallen classmates. This song had its world premier performed by sixty fifth graders at Holland Hill School in Fairfield. Helena was awarded a scholarship to Eastman School of Music. Prior to that she studied at Yale as a special student. Her business career was as an Executive Administrative Secretary for large corporations in Fairfield County. She appeared in several Off-Broadway productions, and her favorite role was Anna in "The King and I". Upon losing her lyrical voice, she turned to poetry and won several awards from the Connecticut Press Club. Helena leaves two daughters, Mary Ann Willett of New Haven, and Maura Winton of Nevada City, CA. She was predeceased by siblings, Connie O'Hara, Edward Micka and Ethel Dvorsky. She also leaves her brother, John Micka of Brookfield, sister, Marie Pecylak of Milford; a grandchild, Jessica Valli Chen of San Jose, CA; and several nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and the Slovakia Republic. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. There are no calling hours. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
