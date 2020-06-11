Helene DiBlasi

Helene DiBlasi, of Tequesta, FL, formerly of Monroe, CT, born on June 6, 1929, in Bridgeport, CT, to John and Helen (Dixon) Dunleavey, passed peacefully into heaven on June 8, 2020, at her home in Tequesta, FL.

Helene is survived by her son Thomas DiBlasi (Monroe, CT), daughter-in-law Gabriella and granddaughter Elizabeth; and her daughter Carol Ann DiBlasi (Tequesta, FL), granddaughter Cathy McCormack, grandson Jimmy McCormack, great-granddaughter Lucy McCormack-Zmyslo and great-grandson Beau McCormack-Zmyslo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years Clarence DiBlasi, her sister Jean Donnelly, and her brother Jack Dunleavey.

Helene and Clarence resided in Monroe, CT, for more than 36 years before settling full-time in Tequesta in 2003. A graduate of Harding High School in Bridgeport, she worked for General Electric and the Bridgeport Hydraulic Company before starting a family. She later rejoined the workforce in the Monroe Public Schools where she served as secretary to the Assistant Principal at Chalk Hill Middle School and finance secretary at Masuk High School before joining her husband as bookkeeper/secretary at DiBlasi Associates in 1987.

Helene was active in many organizations including the Monroe Scholarship Fund; the Girl Scouts where she served as a Brownie troop leader; the Monroe Elementary Parent-Teachers Association; the Women's Auxiliary of the Connecticut Society of Professional Engineers; and the Monroe Town and Country Club.

In her retirement, Helene enjoyed traveling with trips to a variety of locations including Alaska, California, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in CT at a later date. Contributions in Helene's memory may be made to the Monroe Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 691, Monroe, CT 06468.



