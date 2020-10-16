Helene Miller
Helene Miller, age 90 of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Mrs. Miller was born in Stamford, CT, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Berman. Helene was predeceased in 2016 by her husband Morris Miller.
She is survived by her daughter Shirley Tyska, her son-in-law Leonard Katz, her cherished grandchildren, Cortney Zwierlein and her husband Frank, Andrew Tyska and his wife Cari-Ann, great-grandchildren Michael and Haily. She was also predeceased by her brother Louis Berman. A graveside service will be held at Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required of all attendees. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Hospital, www.hartfordhospital.org
, or Congregation B'nai Torah, www.bnaitorahct.org
.