1/
Helene Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helene Miller
Helene Miller, age 90 of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Mrs. Miller was born in Stamford, CT, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Berman. Helene was predeceased in 2016 by her husband Morris Miller.
She is survived by her daughter Shirley Tyska, her son-in-law Leonard Katz, her cherished grandchildren, Cortney Zwierlein and her husband Frank, Andrew Tyska and his wife Cari-Ann, great-grandchildren Michael and Haily. She was also predeceased by her brother Louis Berman. A graveside service will be held at Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required of all attendees. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Hospital, www.hartfordhospital.org, or Congregation B'nai Torah, www.bnaitorahct.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Loyalty Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved