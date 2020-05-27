Helene Sulzer Guarnaccia

Helene Sulzer Guarnaccia died at age 92 on April 26, 2020 at the Stein Assisted Living Residence in Somerset, NJ. Helene was the daughter of Ted and Essie Sulzer and the sister of Richard Sulzer and grew up in Woodmere, Long Island, NY. She pursued a Spanish major at Connecticut College (then for Women) after she traveled with the Experiment in International Living to Mexico in 1945. She went on to study at the Middlebury College summer language school, where she met her husband, Paul, playing tennis in Spanish. They both had long careers as Spanish teachers in the Fairfield, CT Public Schools. After more than 20 years of teaching, she retired and went on to establish a successful business selling antiques and collectibles, including Depression-era china, salt and pepper shakers, snow globes and handkerchiefs. Her numerous price guides for Collector Books, including two on illustrated handkerchiefs with Barbara Guggenheim, sold over 100,000 copies. Helene is survived by her brother, Richard, and his three children and their families, as well as by her sons, Peter and Steven, who were influenced by their parents' love of language and culture. Peter studied anthropology with the Harvard Chiapas (Mexico) Project and Steven studied Italian in Perugia and illustration in Urbino, Italy, while on leave from Brown University. Peter is now a human ecology professor at Rutgers University and Steven is a professor of illustration at Parsons School of Design. Peter is married to Linda Melamed and has two children, Jaime and Shara. Steven is married to Nora Krug and has two children, Jasper and Ava. All have continued Helene's love of languages. Contributions in Helene's memory can be sent to Connecticut College or the Experiment in International Living.



