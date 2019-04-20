Helga Cohen

Helga Cohen, age 95 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Cohen was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, a daughter of the late Julius and Elsa Oliven. She was fortunate to have escaped Germany in 1938 and survive out the War in Holland, and later immigrated to the United States. Mrs. Cohen had been a volunteer for many years at the former Park City Hospital, and was a longtime member of Hadassah and Technion in Israel. She was a lover of the Arts, Opera and travel, and found great joy being with her family and friends. Mrs. Cohen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis I. Cohen in 2012, and is survived by her devoted son, Jan Cohen and his wife Melody of Fairfield, and by her adored grandchildren, Jason Max Cohen and his wife Jessica, and Morgan Rose Cohen and her husband Anup Tapase. Helga was blessed to have her family and friends by her side during her last day. Services will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019 (TODAY) at 9:00 AM at Loyalty Cemetery on Burroughs Road in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to The Women's Auxiliary at Jewish Senior Services or to Technion in Israel.