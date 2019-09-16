|
Helma Paetzold
Helma Maria Paetzold, age 98, of Fairfield, died on Saturday, September 14th 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford surrounded by her family. She was born in the town of Burglengenfeld, outside of Regensburg, Bavaria in 1921, to Heinrich and Maria (Frank) Tischler. She came to the US with her husband Karl in 1954 and settled in Whitestone, Queens, NY. She later moved to Fairfield with her husband and two children in 1967. Helma's long life was filled with many chapters and adventures. Because of her flawless English, she was hired by the Americans stationed in Bavaria in 1946 to be an interpreter and translator accompanying American captains and colonels on many business trips across Germany. She and her husband later ran a successful bakery and café in Burglengenfeld until their move to America in 1954. Helma was a loving and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an elegant woman who threw terrific parties and loved to entertain. She was kind and hospitable, an excellent cook, and always there to help family, friends, and neighbors. She ran an impeccable, welcoming household and was happiest being neat and tidy and admiring beautiful sunsets. After her children had grown, she worked in Roger Ludlowe's bookroom, ordering and organizing books for the various departments. She retired in 1985 to raise her granddaughter while her daughter Carol and her husband went to work. She was a devoted Catholic and for over 30 years, sang in the St. Thomas Aquinas choir. In addition to her children, Carol Kochefko (Ron) of Trumbull, and William Paetzold (Laurie) of Glastonbury, she is survived by three dear grandchildren, Christine Higgins (Kevin), Haley Paetzold and William Paetzold, and great-grandson, Charlie Higgins. Her husband Karl and brother Heinz predeceased her. The family is grateful to CT Hospice of Branford and Dr. Gennino, and Dr. Forest of Stratford for their care and concern during Helma's last days on earth. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. meeting directly at St. Thomas Aquinas church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, or the . For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 17, 2019