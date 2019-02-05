Henrietta W. Doss

October 7, 1920 - January 28, 2019 .Henrietta W. Doss, age 98, returned to the Loving Arms of the Lord on Monday, January 28, 2019, at her residence in Stratford. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert N. Doss, Jr. Henrietta was born in Caruthersville, MO; daughter of the late Elias Clifford and Ila V. Archer. She studied at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO where she was a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. Henrietta lived a full life; she loved traveling, softball, playing cards and her true passion, nursing. She was a natural and gifted caregiver, who served in Los Angeles where she met her husband, prior to relocating to Connecticut in 1953. She was employed at CT Veteran's Hospital as a Nurses Aide until her retirement. Henrietta is the loving mother of Robert N. Doss III., Gloria D. Burke, and Dolores M. Parker; the caring grandmother of William Parker, Lynn Porche, Daria Fedrick, Robert B. Doss IV and Shayla R. Burke; the adoring great grandmother of Colton D. Parker, Lamar J. Fedrick, Jr., Brittani L. Fedrick, Kyle Parker and Robert N. Doss V. She was predeceased by her son, Willard H. Doss. Friends and family are invited to attend Calling Hours on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. in Russel Temple CME, 555 Connecticut Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06607. A service will follow directly after. Her burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave. Bridgeport, CT 06610. Please explore her online Memorial Page where you may share your memories, prayers and so much more, found EXCLUSIVELY at< www.luzdepaz.com>. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary