Henrietta Vitale
Henrietta (Zerella) Vitale, wife of Richard Vitale, passed away peacefully at home with her family on April 21, 2020.
Henrietta was born in Bridgeport and resided in Stratford. She was a graduate of Central High School and went on to receive her B.S in Business, Cum Laude, from Albertus Magnus College.
She had a career as an executive assistant at BHC and later at Birmingham Utilities. After retirement she loved working per diem with her friends at Stratford High School.
But her greatest joy was being with her family, whether it was family vacations in Maine or just having dinner together. Henrietta's smile lit up a room and touched the hearts of everyone she met.
Besides her husband, Henrietta is survived by her father, Anthony Zerella (Linda); her daughter Jessica; her son Anthony; daughter-in-law Ashley; and granddaughter Natalie; her sisters and brothers – Anita Arone, Marie (Keith) Menard, Joseph (Emma) Zerella, Toni Ann Peloquin, Vanessa (Jim) Diaz, Jason Zerella, Angela (Pat) Burdo; and the "Zerellatives," JoEllen Lisi, Karen Moretti, Nick Vitale (Kim Parker); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In light of the current gathering restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020