1943 - 2020
Henry Bishop Obituary
Henry M. Bishop
Henry M. Bishop, age 76, of Fairfield passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Gaylord Specialty Hospital in Wallingford, CT. Born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Edward H. and Dorothy S. Bishop, he had been a lifelong area resident. After graduating from the Deerfield Academy, Henry earned his Bachelors Degree from Dickinson College and a degree in Mortuary Science from the McAllister Institute of Funeral Service. Mr. Bishop owned and operated his family's long-standing funeral home, The Bishop Funeral Home in Bridgeport until his retirement. He later served as Chief Financial Officer for various companies and as a financial consultant for many small businesses. He was a longtime active member of Greenfield Hill Congregational Church serving on numerous boards and committees, including being the first chairman of the Church Council and acting as treasurer for a number of years. Henry was an active participant in many organizations over his lifetime including the Bridgeport Jaycees, the Bridgeport Rotary Club, the Board of the Fanny Crosby Home, the Bridgeport Funeral Directors Association, and the Order of the Golden Rule. Henry was a longtime member of Brooklawn Country Club, active with close friends in bowling leagues and on the golf course. Additionally, Henry had a passion for sailing and a deep love for many dogs. In addition to his loving wife of 54 years Barbara (Morgan), Henry is survived by two beloved daughters, Katherine B. Wyckoff of Fairfield and Susan B. DeStaebler and her husband Douglas of Rye, NY; five cherished grandchildren, Morgan, Clint, George, Andrew and Alexandra; a sister-in-law Seya Bishop of North Stonington, CT; and nephew Ned Bishop of New London, CT. He was predeceased by his brother, the Rev. Newell E. Bishop and his niece, Mary Bishop Sherman. A private graveside service will take place in the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church Memorial Garden. A public celebration of Henry's life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Henry's memory to Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, 1045 Old Academy Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2020
