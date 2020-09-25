Henry Czajkowski
Henry Czajkowski, age 83 of Shelton, beloved husband of 52 years to Zenobia Sliwonik Czajkowski, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 24, 2020 with his family by his side. Henry worked at Handy & Harmon for over 30 years. He loved to fish, play cards and watch wrestling. But above all else, he was delighted to spend time with his loved ones. He will always be remembered for his big heart, generosity and devotion to his family. In addition to his wife, Henry is survived by his children, Yola Norton and her husband Joseph, Eva Eliopoulos, and Mark Czajkowski, three cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Alex and Leah Norton, a sister Anna Czyzewska as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents. Henry was predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters. Henry's family is very grateful for the exceptional loving care provided by the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital. A walkthrough visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walkthrough, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Monday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. His burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. Masks and social distance are required for attendance at the funeral and burial. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
