Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Henry DiMenno, Sr., age 96, beloved husband of the late Theresa DiMenno, died peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Bridgeport on December 5, 1922, he was a son of the late Philip and Carmela DiMenno. A U.S. Army veteran, Henry was a graduate of Warren Harding High School Class of 1940. He was a sheet metal fabricator for Avco Lycoming with over 25 years of service. A Stratford resident for 62 years, he was a member of the Baldwin Senior Center, U.A.W. Local 1010; he enjoyed watching the UCONN Lady Huskies and was an avid Yankees fan. Mr. DiMenno was predeceased by a son, Philip DiMenno. Survivors include: a loving son, Hank DiMenno, and his wife Cathy of Monroe; a daughter-in-law, Suzie DiMenno of Westfield, MA; four cherished grandchildren, Kristen Mutascio, Elizabeth Rooney, Brent Blazej, and Alexa DiMenno; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Riley; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Interment will follow in St John's Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2019
