Henry J. Gambaccini
Henry J. Gambaccini passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport on Wednesday, September 11th, his 100th birthday, after a 14-year residency at Crosby Commons Assisted Living in Shelton, CT. Henry was born in Derby, CT, the son of Louis and Mary Gambaccini of Derby. Henry was predeceased by his wife Anita (nee Ferla) and four siblings who include Genevieve Gambaccini, Emma Monaco, Rena Mattutini, and Joseph Gambaccini. Henry is survived by his two daughters, Mary Ann Johnson (and husband, Bill), and Debra Volante, both of whom reside in Connecticut and, additionally, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was much beloved by his family, friends and colleagues for his gentle, affable personality. Henry graduated from Derby High School and received his Bachelor of Commercial Science degree from Southeastern University in Washington, DC in 1942. Henry had worked for several government agencies during his tenure in Washington, DC as a court reporter, including the Office for Emergency Management, which directed the civilian side of the war effort. From 1942 to 1946, Henry served as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII, stationed in Washington, DC, with the Secretariat of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Combined Chiefs of Staff. He received top secret clearance for his attendance and work behind the scenes at the Big Three Conferences including: Teheran, Malta, Cairo, Yalta and at Potsdam, Germany with Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill. During 1946, he acted as reporter (i.e., stenographer) during the war crimes trials in Yokohama, Japan. After his honorable discharge from the Army after WWII, Henry returned to Derby where he met his wife, Anita, at a church dance in Ansonia. They married in 1950 and resided in Ansonia for the remainder of their marriage. They both enjoyed dancing and regularly attended their church's semi-annual dinner dances. Upon his return home to Derby, Henry was hired by the State of Connecticut Judicial Department at the Bridgeport Superior Court and served as Official Court Reporter from 1946 until 1978 when he retired. After his retirement, Henry continued to freelance as a court reporter and took up woodworking. In addition to being an avid gardener, bird enthusiast and skilled woodworker, Henry was involved in his community throughout his life through a variety of organizations including the American Marchegian Club of Derby for over 50 years; the American Legion John H. Collins Post of Derby; the Ansonia Lions Club of which he was President for two terms and Secretary for over 15 years; the National Court Reporters Association; the Connecticut Court Reporters Associations and Holy Rosary Catholic Men's Club. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday September 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Entombment with US Army military honors will follow at Mount St. Peter Mausoleum in Derby, CT. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude and special thanks to the staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center and VITAS Healthcare for their loving and attentive care. Additionally, the family would also like to extend their thanks and deep gratitude to the staff at Crosby Commons Assisted Living for giving Dad a warm and friendly "neighborhood" in which to thrive. "Hank," as he was known, will always have a special place in everyone's heart. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hank's memory may be made to at or at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019