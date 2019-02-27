Resources More Obituaries for Henry Dacey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry Gowan Dacey Jr.

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Henry Gowan Dacey Jr.

Henry Gowan Dacey Jr. entered this world on February 27, 1951 in Lakewood, Ohio. The middle child of seven (Mary D. Wymard, Michael, Mark, Clare, Joan D. Gill, and Ellen D. Carmody) to Gene (Gartner) and Henry G. Dacey, he spent his early years in the Midwest: Metro Pittsburgh, where he attended Central Catholic High School, and Metro Cleveland, where he graduated in 1969 from the University School in Shaker Heights. A lifelong Pittsburg Steelers fan, Gowan's interest in football peaked in his high school years as a defensive lineman and varsity co-captain.

The Midwest music scene catalyzed his passion for rock and roll, jazz, and classical music. Among his favorites were Copeland's Appalachian Spring, Mozart's Requiem and REM's Losing My Religion. Gowan shared his passions and renaissance nature with his buddies at Amherst College, where he graduated with a degree in economics. A member of Psi U fraternity, Gowan maintained special relationships with his college friends who included Peter Buehler (CA), Dr. Doug Koch (TX), John Cuddy (NY), and John Noyes (CT), who with his wife Barbara introduced Gowan to his wife Beverlee (Fatse).

Only several weeks following their September 1981 wedding, Gowan accompanied Beverlee for a year's Fulbright research grant to communist Romania, appealing to his adventuresome spirit. Gowan's proudest moments were the 1985 birth of twin set #1, A. Peter and Alexander, and the 1989 birth of twin set #2, Marica and Nicolas. No man was better suited for the unique challenges of raising two pairs of twins than Gowan, who embraced it with gusto and humor. He treasured his spring and summer family vacations at the Mitchell's Vermont cabin and is forever grateful to Marvin and Dolores' kindness.

Gowan and Beverlee settled in Easton, CT in the mid-90's, where Gowan became a community activist supporting education, preservation, NE history and transparency in governance. For over 25 years, he participated in Easton AYSO as a coach, board member, and referee. He was actively involved in many facets of his community and instilled that passion for community service in his four children.

Gowan's career in accounting and finance included years at US Surgical, Bank of America, Greyrock Capital, and ATOS, segueing to his decade of service at his wife's company Amodex Products, where he oversaw the company's recent facility renovation and relocation. Throughout his 67 years, Gowan remained true to his high moral ground, values, and intellectual curiosity. He frequently shared his love of cooking, music, film, literature, sports, civics, travel, gardening, birds, and beer with family and friends, and was delighted to expand that circle further when son-in-law Blaise Ancona and daughter-in-law Alexandra (Jacobson) Dacey joined the party.

On August 16, 2018, Gowan reunited with his parents, sister Mary, in-laws Silvia and A. Peter Fatse, and beloved dog Dewey. Though his laughter is now silenced, his impact lives on in those he loved. To quote his son Alexander, "My Dad was an Original!" Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries