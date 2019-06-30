Henry Hart Higgins

Henry Hart Higgins, age 86 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in New York City on February 17, 1933 to the late Philip Harold and F. Mildred Hart Higgins. They moved to Fairfield when Henry was 5, he lived there for 40 years before marrying Barbara (Pawlowski) Higgins on November 22, 1972. They were married for 46 years.

Henry graduated from Fairfield Prep in 1952 and attended Fairfield University for one and a half years. Then he went into printing for many newspapers locally and out of state. Henry belonged to the Bridgeport Old Times Association made up of retired athletes. Henry was a great athlete, excelling in many sports and winning trophies, medals and awards. He loved swimming best of all.

He volunteered for the Special Olympics in swimming, he also helped at the Allied Signal for the 9-11 ground zero. He coached boys' basketball at St. Thomas in 1951 and football and baseball at Unquowa School.

Henry and Barbara spent many happy years traveling on cruises and RV trips. They had no children, but many loving and caring nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews from both sides of the family. They also had many loving cats, even though he preferred schnauzers of which they had two, Snoopy and Daisy.

In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his in-laws, Agnes and Henry Pawlowski, his brother Philip and Christopher, his sister Mildred Hurley and brother-in-law Jim and James Hurley Jr.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Vincent Medical Center for their loving care. Also the Visiting Angels, especially Sheila Jaworowski and Rosette Grant for their care to keep Henry comfortable. A special thanks to Sharon, who took care of Henry at home.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport followed by interment in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics of CT and Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 1, 2019