Henry John Skopp

Henry John Skopp, 81, of Lakeland, FL, passed away March 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Anna Tessier Skopp.

Born May 1, 1937, in Bridgeport CT, he was the son of the late Henry John and Elizabeth Frances Skopp. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Bullers.

Mr. Skopp was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Southern Conn. Gas Company after 35 years of service as manager of five Depts.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Maureen (Michael) Strazzeri, Patrick Henry Skopp, and Carol (Jim) Skopp Nixon, and Henry John Skopp III; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Marks Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT 06614. Inurnment will be private.

The family of Henry would like to thank the Good Shepard Hospice of Lakeland, FL for your compassion and support for his wife and our dad. Thank you also for the help you gave each one of us to get through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Good Shepard Hospice in memory of Henry John Skopp

3450 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 23, 2019