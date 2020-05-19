Henry John Zack, Sr.
Henry John Zack, Sr., 94, of Trumbull, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2020.
Henry was born on July 16, 1925 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of Stephen and Veronica Zack and brother of the late, Stephen Zack. He was a graduate of Harding High School.
Henry proudly served as a bombardier navigator in the US Army Air Force during World War II and rose to Second Lieutenant. Upon leaving the Army Air Force, he entered Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and graduated in 1949 with a degree in engineering.
He became a member of St. John Nepomucene Church choir where he met his future wife, Jacqueline Zahor. They settled in Trumbull, Connecticut where they have lived for the last 64 years.
Henry was employed as a quality control engineer by Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and retired as a quality control engineer from Avco Lycoming Textron in 1987. He was the owner of Capitol Package Store in Bridgeport, CT.
Henry was a faithful member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Trumbull, CT where he served as a lector and choir member. He was a Co-President of the St. Theresa Home School Association. During his administration, a successful referendum was passed giving non-public school children free busing which led to a state-wide passage of free busing for all school children. He also served on the Lay Advisory Committee and Social Action Committee.
Henry was devoted to Slovak fraternalism and served as the Recording Secretary for the Slovak Catholic Sokol and the First Catholic Slovak Union. He and his wife enjoyed attending many conventions throughout North America and made several trips to Slovakia and encouraged his children and grandchildren to become involved in Slovak fraternal organizations.
He was a loyal Notre Dame football fan and developed a friendship with former coach, Ara Parseghian. He also enjoyed Saturday night dances at St. Theresa Church with his wife and their friends and trips to Europe to visit family.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Zack, his devoted daughters Deborah Nelson and her husband Lawrence, Laura Minese and her husband David, and devoted son Henry John Zack, Jr. He was the proud grandfather of Katherine Anne Bendin and her husband Eric, Dr. Amanda Nelson and her husband Calvin Johnson, Matthew Minese and his wife Carissa Jett, and Emily Nelson.
A private graveside service will be held by the family. A memorial and celebration will be held at a future date. To offer the family online condolences, please visit: www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.