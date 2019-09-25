|
|
Henry C. Letsch, III
Henry C. Letsch, III (Hank), age 76, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Fairfield and Milford, beloved husband of Eleanor Oliveira Letsch, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Henry C. Letsch, Jr. and Mary Schneider Letsch, he had been a Fairfield resident for most of his life. A graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Hank worked for three years for the U.S. Postal Service in Westport then began his 34-year service as a Fairfield Fireman retiring as a Provisional Lieutenant. He was a member of Fidelity Lodge # 103 A.F. & A. M. and a proud member of the FDNY Bell Club. Hank enjoyed playing golf, skiing in Vermont, traveling to Sarasota Florida and going on many cruises. His greatest joy however was spending time with his family who will miss him dearly. Survivors in addition to Eleanor, his loving wife of 51 years, include two beloved children, Mark Letsch and his wife Maryjo of Stratford and Wendy Letsch Bauer and her husband Gary of Stratford; four cherished grandchildren, Dylan and Colin Bauer and Kaitlyn and Madison Letsch; three loving adopted grandchildren, Schuyler, Ryan and Camryn Tomey; two brothers, Bruce Letsch of Wilton and Glenn Letsch of Walnut Creek, CA and three nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, 1045 Old Academy Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may greet the family Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 26, 2019