Henry F. Merritt
HENRY F MERRITT
WWII Veteran, FALN Bombing Survivor, Energy Consultant, and Conservationist
Henry "Buzz" Merritt of Redding, CT died May 12, 2020. Buzz was born July 21, 1927 to Henry C. Merritt and Catherine (Fuller) Merritt in New York City. The great-nephew of CT Congressman Schuyler Merritt, for whom the Merritt Parkway is named, Buzz spent his life based in NYC and southwestern CT. He traveled extensively for work and pleasure, only skipping Antarctica. Buzz delighted in mentoring young people hoping to instill a sense of history and a desire to be an active community participant.
Buzz was lifelong friends with St Bernard's School classmates George Plimpton, James Symington, Charlie Kinsolving, Arthur "Punch" Sulzberger, and other "future" greats. At the height of WWII, he attended Philips Exeter Academy, graduating in 1944, and Princeton University, graduating in 1948. He earned his MBA from New York University's night school in the 1950s.
While at Princeton, Buzz joined the US Navy; reporting to San Diego after becoming a Quartermaster/ Signalman for the Navy's wooden "Splinter Fleet" subchasers. His proudest accomplishment was a long-term temporary duty aboard the decorated submarine USS Redfish. Buzz was discharged in late 1946 as a Quartermaster 3/c but remained Navy (beat Army!) throughout his life.
Buzz started in the banking and credit industry in NYC, traveling to southern US partner banks during the Civil Rights Movement. By the late 1950s, Buzz became a petroleum investment consultant with a family business. He later created several small exploration companies. These experiences lead Buzz to write the historical fiction novel "Deep Driller" about life on North Sea offshore oilrigs. He remained an active petroleum consultant until his death.
Buzz pursued a myriad of personal passions. He enjoyed fly-fishing; traveling the world in pursuit of trout and Atlantic salmon. As a member of the Angler's Club of NY, Buzz survived the Puerto Rican nationalists FALN bombing of Fraunces Tavern in January 1975.
Buzz was an eternal music enthusiast; a skilled tenor, traditional jazz afficionado, passing guitarist, ardent supporter of musical theatre, and proud "spoons" performer. He was an avid sailor, participating in numerous offshore races such as the Halifax, Annapolis to Newport, and Bermuda races.
Buzz was a skilled skier and founding member of Sugarbush in Warren, VT. He was a private pilot and earned several commercial qualifications, including seaplane. Later in life, Buzz's overall passion for the outdoors and natural world became a dedicated pursuit of land conservation. He was a major proponent for preserving open space. He supported creating conservation easements and was a Trustee of the Redding Land Trust for decades.
Buzz's affiliations included, but not limited to, the Amateur Ski Club of New York, National Ski Patrol, and New York Yacht Club. He was active with the US Submarine Veterans, FANs of Putnam Memorial State Park, University Glee Club of New York, and Ridgefield Chorale. He supported the Merritt Parkway Conservancy, Redding Historical Society, Quebec Labrador Foundation, Atlantic Salmon Federation, Trout Unlimited, and Ducks Unlimited. He was also a past Chairman of the Redding Ethics Commission.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Jane Hamilton-Merritt, son, Schuyler (Elizabeth) Merritt, three nephews, Edward, Michael (Janet), and Peter (Patti) Stokes and their children, as well as sister-in-law Sandra LaRowe, nephews Curt (Tammy), Kimberly (Trent), and Dan (Annette) LaRowe and their children.
A limited service and family burial will take place in late May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Henry F. Merritt's name to the Merritt Parkway Conservancy (www.merrittparkway.org/donate), the FANS of Putnam Park (putnampark.org/become-a-member-or-donate-to-fans), or the Redding Land Trust (reddingctlandtrust.org/giving).
For a more in-depth memorial, please visit: boutonfuneralhome.com/obituary/henry-merritt
