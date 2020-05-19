Henry L. Pucci, Sr.
Henry L. Pucci, Sr., age 90, of Seymour entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy Pucci, mother of Kathleen Pucci, Henry Pucci, Christine Schneider and the late Gary Pucci. Due to the coronavirus pandemic a private service will be held with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby are entrusted with the arrangements. To read her full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.