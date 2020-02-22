|
|
Henry W. Recklet
Henry W. Recklet entered into eternal life on February 5th, 2020 in his sleep after a long and courageous battle for life at the age of 93. Henry was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife Marjorie, his son Robert, and daughter Pamela. He leaves behind his children Patricia, Jeffrey (Marisa), daughter in-law Jeannie (Robert), their children Christopher (Allison), Ashley (David), Shane, and his devoted sister Barbara Coughlin, her children, their spouses, and several great-nieces and nephews. Henry attended and graduated from Maplewood GS, Roger Ludlowe HS (captain of the football team) enlisted in the U.S. Army WWII, honorably discharged, attended the University of Bridgeport, played football, earned his degree, and graduated with honors. Henry enjoyed a successful career, married Marjorie Cisero, and raised a family of four children while living in Fairfield. Henry was a loving devoted husband, provider, father, and grandfather. Upon Henry's request, his Catholic funeral Mass and interment with full military honors was private. Henry requested donations are to be made to .
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020