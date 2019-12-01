Home

HENRY "HANK" UCKNO

HENRY "HANK" UCKNO In Memoriam
MEMORIAM In Sad & Loving Memory of HENRY "HANK" UCKNO August 9, 1922-December 1, 1985 They Say Time Heals All Sorrows And Helps Us To Forget. But Time So Far Has Only Proved How Much We Miss You Yet. We Do Not Need A Special Day To Bring You To Our Minds. The Days We Do Not Think Of You Are Very Hard To Find. Remembering You With Loving Thoughts The Years We Spent Together. We Honor Them In Memory And Cherish Them Forever. Sadly Missed By: Daughters Deborah & Cheryl Grandchildren Walter & Rachel
