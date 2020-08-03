Henry Wisneski
Henry Wisneski, 87, of Derby, CT passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Gardner Heights nursing home after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Theresa "Pysz" Wisneski, His daughter Diane Halligan and her partner Scott Hudson of Derby, a son, Gary Wisneski of New Haven, granddaughters Kori Sims-Pelletier of Florida and Kari Ballaro of Seymour and 3 great-grandchildren: Sammy, Mia and Amber. Born in Scranton, PA, Henry was from a family of 10 children, 4 brothers and five sisters. He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked at Pratt and Whitney as a welder for 38 years. After his retirement, Henry enjoyed playing cards, listening to polkas, bird watching, doing puzzles and spending time with his family. He loved watching his favorite sports teams, the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Redskins. His love, humor and gentle nature will be greatly missed by his family. Godspeed Dad. Friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 71 Pleasant View Rd., Derby. His entombment with full military honors will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society www.lls.org
or by phone: 888-557-7177. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com
.