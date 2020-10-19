Henryk Lizak
Henryk Lizak, age 66 of Milford, loving husband to Zofia Glowniak Lizak passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Gubin, Poland, on February 1, 1954, he was the son of the late Jan and Helena Pietrolaj Lizak. Henryk immigrated to the US in 1981, working very hard and striving to give his family a better life and greater opportunities in America. He spent 37 years of his life working as a machinist. Henryk was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife Zofia, he is survived by his children Elzbieta and her husband Mariusz of Shelton, Krzsztof and his wife Ania of Seymour, Pawel and his wife Sylwia of Naugatuck, his five grandchildren Kamil, Emil, Natalia, Dominik and Hania, his siblings in Poland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski St., Bridgeport. In abiding with his wishes, calling hours have been omitted and burial will be Private. The Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport, has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Henryk. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com