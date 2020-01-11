Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Bodington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Bodington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Bodington Obituary
Herbert A. Bodington
Herbert A. Bodington, age 88, of Trumbull, passed away January 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Arlene McCarthy Bodington. Survivors include his four children, Scott and his wife, Barbara Bodington, Craig and his partner Johanna Plaitis, Lane and her husband, Thomas Whitmoyer, and Drew and his wife, Martha Bodington; 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to go directly to church on Wednesday January 15th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd. Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. At the request of the family calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bodington Family Scholarship. Donations will be received by Mullins Funeral Home. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To view his complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -