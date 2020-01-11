|
|
Herbert A. Bodington
Herbert A. Bodington, age 88, of Trumbull, passed away January 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Arlene McCarthy Bodington. Survivors include his four children, Scott and his wife, Barbara Bodington, Craig and his partner Johanna Plaitis, Lane and her husband, Thomas Whitmoyer, and Drew and his wife, Martha Bodington; 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to go directly to church on Wednesday January 15th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd. Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. At the request of the family calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bodington Family Scholarship. Donations will be received by Mullins Funeral Home. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To view his complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020