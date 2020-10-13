Herbert Brown

Herbert Albert Brown
Herbert Albert Brown "Herb" passed away peacefully at his beach home on October 6, 2020 with Maria Gomez Brown, his beloved wife and constant companion, by his side.
Born on April 15, 1917 in Stratford, CT to John and Evelyn Brown, Herb was the fourth of seven children. After graduating Lehigh University with an engineering degree in 1941, he enlisted to serve in World War II. He became a Captain assigned to Army Air Forces, first stationed in Denver, then Guam.
After the war, Herb took his engineering knowledge to the Bridgeport-based family business Hitchcock Gas Engine Company, and later to Ohio, where he worked for American Shipbuilding Company. After earning a master's degree in mathematics in 1967, he worked as a middle school math teacher at both public and private schools in New Haven and Branford, CT.
His real passion was designing, building and remodeling homes for his family members in and around Fairfield County. One of his proudest achievements was his beach house in Milford, CT, a house that he built with his own hands and where he created many wonderful memories.
After marrying Maria in two ceremonies in the US, he became Catholic and married her for a third time in a beautiful church ceremony in Lima, Peru, her hometown. Later in his life, Herb and Maria traveled extensively to many destinations in Peru as well as North America.
Herb lived a very full and vibrant life for more than 103 years. He was blessed with three daughters from three different marriages: Evelyn Cynthia Brown Ham (mother Betty Brown – 1941-45, both deceased), Martha Ann Brown (mother Elsa Lusebrink Brown 1958-2000, deceased), and Margarita "Maggie" Gomez Brown (mother Maria Gomez Brown – 2004 - 20). He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Kristen Ham Wysocki, Fredda Ham Takacs, John Paul Ham, and Estelle Girshow, as well as six great-grandchildren, Anastasia Doster, Rachel Takacs, Thomas Takacs, Brianna Ham, Julia Ham and Elizabeth Adams and one great-great-granddaughter Scarlett Doster, who was born on his last birthday.
He will be remembered as a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend; and as a neighbor, naturalist and builder in his community of Milford's Cedar Beach.
The viewing and services will be held at the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford, CT on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Bridgeport, CT, https://www.stcharlesbridgeport.org
.
Honoring his wishes, Herb Brown's ashes will be buried at the mausoleum of his Peruvian family in Lima, Peru, the city and country he loved and had adopted as his own. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com