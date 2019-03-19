Herbert F. Diener

Herbert F. Diener, age 82, a lifelong Milford resident, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in his home. He was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (O'Connor) Diener. Before retiring, he was employed by Schick Inc. as a plumber. A devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend, he is survived by his dedicated daughter Dawn White of Milford, sister Judith and John DiFranco of Milford and Carol Falasca of Tampa, Florida, and grandchildren Mathew and Zachery White. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Frances and son Robert Diener.

Calling hours are Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford with a funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery.