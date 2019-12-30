Connecticut Post Obituaries
Herbert Paradis Obituary
Herbert E. "Bert" Paradis
Herbert Edward "Bert" Paradis, age 82, beloved husband of Joy (Prusaczyk) Brennan Paradis, of Milford, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. He was born on Dec. 4,1937 in Norwalk and was the son of the late Percy and Irene (Braithwait) Paradis. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Bert worked as an electrical assembler for Bodine and AVCO Lycoming in Stratford for many years before his retirement in 2008. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Kenneth Paradis (Tina), Robert Paradis (Paula) and Charlene Lewis, four step-children, Al Trueheart (Carla), Cyndi Trueheart (Frank Macri), Robyn Dutch (Jim) and Sean Brennan (Jill) and grandchildren, Jessica Gaus (Christopher), Michelle Boos (Ryan), Jason and John Lewis, Kenneth Paradis, April Lewis, and Peter Paradis, Noah Macri, Jake and Jocelyn Brennan and Sabrina Trueheart. Bert also leaves two brothers, Edward Paradis (Ursula) and Robert Paradis (Judith). His first wife, Carol Paradis and son in law, Dean Lewis predeceased him. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019
