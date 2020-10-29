Herbert Storck
Herbert (Herb) Storck, 66, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Susan Storck, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Herb was born to the late Mary and Herbert Storck, in New Haven, CT. Herb was educated primarily in Trumbull Public Schools and graduated from Trumbull High in 1972. Herb graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Bridgeport and received a Master's degree in Experimental Psychology at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Herb met his wife Sue at Bridgeport Hospital where both were employed and then married in 1977. Herb worked in market research then became an entrepreneur starting several businesses, and then as a late career taught at several local colleges. Herb will be missed terribly by his family and friends and remembered for his kindness and compassion, great sense of humor, love of photography, nature, hiking, gardening, and traveling. Herb and Sue have taken many trips to Montana and Washington where their sons live and enjoyed many wonderful family events.
In addition to his wife Susan, Herb is survived by his three sons Chris (Megan) Storck of Montana, Tim Storck of Connecticut and Kyle (Liz) Storck of Washington, two cherished granddaughters Layla and Delaney Storck of Montana and his loving sister Lauren (John) of New Jersey.
In abiding with Herb's wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Closer to Free Fund (closertofree.com
), which serves cancer treatment and research for Smilow Cancer Hospital.
.