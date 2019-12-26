|
|
Herbert Edward Sutton
Herbert (Herbie) Edward Sutton, born on July 7, 1938 in Mount Vernon, NY to the late Alfred Herbert and Eula Mae Sutton passed away on December 14, 2019 at home. Herbert attended Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT and Ottawa University in Ottawa, KS. While he was in college, he was drafted and served his country in the United States Army. He created H. E. Sutton Enterprises to provide employment and mentorship opportunities for under-priviledged youth. In 2005, Herbie moved to California to live with his five daughters. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019