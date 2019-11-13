Connecticut Post Obituaries
Herman H. Johnson
Herman H. Johnson , age 91 entered enteral rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the St. Vincent's Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Lottie M. Johnson, four sons Van R. (Cynthia) Johnson of Brooklyn, NY, Earl H. (Brenda) Johnson of Bridgeport, CT, Herbert L. Johnson of Bridgeport, CT and Kenneth Johnson of Stratford, CT, two daughters Vernetta Johnson of Bridgeport, CT and Victoria Bartelle of West Haven, CT, thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 am, Shiloh Baptist Church, 477 Broad Street, Bridgeport. The family will receive guest from 9:00 until the time of service. Interment will be held at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport immediately after service.
