Hermano Luiz DeBrum

Hermano Luiz DeBrum, age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Delfina Fernandes DeBrum, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born on January 25, 1929 in Feteiras, Sao Miguel, Ponta Delgada, Acores, Portugal, he was the son of the late Gilberto DeBrum and Mariana Amaral DeBrum. Hermano immigrated to the United States in 1952 with his family and has since resided in Bridgeport and was a retired employee of Burns Construction. A hardworking man, who was passionate about his farmland, he worked tirelessly on providing everything that his family needed. He always put the needs of family and friends before his own. His greatest pleasure came from the time he spent with his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The values that he taught and the unconditional love he gave will forever live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Delfina of 66 years, survivors include three loving children, Anna DeBrum-Wood and her husband Jack of Oxford, Paul DeBrum and his wife Kathy of Middlefield and Bertha Trentini and her husband Vincent of Bridgeport, eight cherished grandchildren, Peter, Anna, Amy, Adam, Corey, Eric, Chris and Victoria, seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Horacio DeBrum, Leonilde DeLima, Gilda Oliveira, and Maria Fatima Silvestre, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson PJ DeBrum, brothers Gilberto DeBrum, Domingos Brum and sister Felieciana Neves. Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 12:30 p.m. in St. Andrew's Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary