Herminia Ramos

Herminia "Millie" Ramos, age 90 of Trumbull, Connecticut, beloved wife of 63 years to Jesus Ramos, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at The Greens at Cannondale in Wilton, Connecticut. Herminia was born and raised in Utuado, Puerto Rico to the late Juan and Juana Ballester.

She moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut in the early 1950's with her brother, Ruperto, and mother, Juana. She married the love of her life, Jesus Ramos, in 1953 and lived their lives working, loving and growing their beautiful family for the decades that followed.

Millie was all about caring for and supporting her family and friends. While raising her four children with her husband, she also had several different jobs, including working for companies like Casco, General Electric, Dictaphone and Sikorsky Aircraft. Millie's passion was making sure that her family was always well taken care of and loved. She was an incredible cook and hostess, who took great joy in entertaining friends and family through the years. She loved to dance and travel, enjoying trips to Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean. In addition to her knack for entertaining, was her sharp sense of fashion and style. She loved to shop "until she dropped", enjoying every minute of it. Millie, a devout Catholic, also enjoyed her time at church, allowing her passions to sing and socialize to shine through.

She is survived by her son Kenneth Ramos, daughters Lisa Ramos Gerbasi and Mary Lou Ramos, grandchildren, Matthew Ramos, Kyle Ramos, Kelly Ramos, and Julia Gerbasi, and great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Ramos and Dustin Leger. Millie was predeceased by her youngest son, Paul Ramos, and loving husband, Jesus Ramos.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull, Connecticut. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, directions and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary