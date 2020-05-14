Herminia Solveira
Herminia Martins Goncalves Solveira, age 80, of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Manuel Solveira. Born in Pedrario, Montalegre, Portugal on November 22, 1939, she was the daughter of Alberto Goncalves Jorge and Cacilda Martins Jorge. Herminia selflessly devoted her entire life to the love and care of her family from a young age. She was employed by Bridgeport Health Care for many years until her retirement. A faithful servant of God and devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, she prayed the rosary and attended mass daily. Herminia had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile that everyone loved.
Survivors include her loving children; Maria Cacilda Zampano and husband Joseph Zampano of Shelton, Kathleen Henckel and husband Scott Henckel of Shelton, Jorge Manuel Solveira and wife Rachel Solveira of West Haven, her brother, Jaime Jorge and wife Aida Jorge of Trumbull, her sister, Lina Moura and husband Luis Moura of Bridgeport, her grandchildren; Matthew Zampano, Sarah Henckel, and Nicholas Henckel all of Shelton. She also leaves behind many cherished family members. She was predeceased by her parents as well as her younger brother, Manuel Jorge. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. We would like to give a special thanks to all the medical professionals involved in her care for their loving dedication and compassion.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a private graveside service will be conducted at St. Michael's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Road, Bridgeport, CT 06608. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.