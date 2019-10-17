|
|
Hilary A. Flora
February 8, 1959 - October 9, 2019Hilary Flora died October 9, one day before her 27th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband Ross Greaves who was born in Norwalk Hospital the same weekend as Hilary, him Friday and her Sunday, February 8, 1959. She is also survived by her daughter, Kathryn Greaves and her beloved granddaughter, Sarina. She leaves her mother, Alexa Flora, her sister, Westly Flora (Jay Balasa), and niece, Lily Flora. Sisters-in-law Debbie Flora, nieces Olivia and Hailey Flora; Barbara Spurgeon (Kevin Spurgeon), nephews Russell and Brian; and sister-in law Ann Greaves, and brothers-in-law, Rusty and Ben Greaves. She will also missed by her Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins in North Carolina and Virginia; and her Aunt and Cousins in Idaho. She was predeceased by her father, Sam Flora and brother, Christopher Flora. In addition to her family, she leaves many friends - people she loved and who loved her. Hilary grew up in Weston and graduated from UCONN in 1981, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. After college, Hilary worked with her father for his Weston-based medical ad & communications firm. Soon her editorial and writing skills were enlisted in New York, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Darien, and in 2003, Editorial Solutions for Envision Pharma in Fairfield, where she served as Engage Editorial Divisional Lead, until her last hospitalization late September. Hilary faced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year with the same courage and thoughtful attention to detail that she met all obstacles. She said "it's surreal," but something she would handle. Hilary was a kind, gentle, and generous woman with a strong will and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved cats (big and small - she loved them all!) and incorporated them into nearly everything... she was also a passionate reader, sharing favorite books with family and colleagues on a regular basis. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends - and she especially enjoyed the time spent with her granddaughter. She will be missed dearly. One of the last things she said to her mother was, "You know, I have had a good life." A jubilee of Hilary's life will be held at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, Connecticut on October 23, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00. All are welcome.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019