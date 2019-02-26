Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Hilda Bria
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Hilda Bria


Hilda Bria Obituary
Hilda Marie Bria
Hilda Marie Bria (Ruggieri), age 90 of Seymour, CT, formerly of Shelton and Greenwich, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 at home. She was a graduate of Stamford High School, homemaker, and wife of 62 years to William L. Bria, Sr., who predeceased her April 2013. Hilda was an avid music and opera lover and a member of the Glenville Seniors. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Mother to William L. Bria, Jr. and wife Susan of Seymour, Sandra Mowry and husband Richard of Monroe, and Joanne Lockwood and husband Roger of Monroe. She was a loving grandmother to Laura (husband Tony), Meghan, Melissa, Stacy, William III, Michael and the great-grandmother of Ryan, great-great-grandmother to Ashleigh and Jacob. Hilda was predeceased by her brother, John Ruggieri of FL. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Hilda will be missed dearly by all.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday, February 28th from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Huntington, CT. Burial to immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2019
