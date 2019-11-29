Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Jalbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Jalbert


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Jalbert Obituary
Hilda Jalbert
Hilda Jalbert, age 97, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Edward Jalbert, passed away on November 26, 2019, in Branford Hills Health Center. Hilda was born in St. David, Maine on January 16, 1922, to the late Silvio and Matilda (Morin) Lizotte and has been a longtime area resident. She was retired from Schick Razor Company. Survivors include her devoted son, Donald Jalbert of Guilford, grandchildren, Dawn Sutton and her husband John, and David Jalbert and his wife Mara, great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chase and Reid Sutton, and Grayson and Colton Jalbert, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Hilda was predeceased by 15 siblings. Friends may visit with her family on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -