Hilda Jalbert
Hilda Jalbert, age 97, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Edward Jalbert, passed away on November 26, 2019, in Branford Hills Health Center. Hilda was born in St. David, Maine on January 16, 1922, to the late Silvio and Matilda (Morin) Lizotte and has been a longtime area resident. She was retired from Schick Razor Company. Survivors include her devoted son, Donald Jalbert of Guilford, grandchildren, Dawn Sutton and her husband John, and David Jalbert and his wife Mara, great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chase and Reid Sutton, and Grayson and Colton Jalbert, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Hilda was predeceased by 15 siblings. Friends may visit with her family on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019