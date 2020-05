Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Hilda's life story with friends and family

Share Hilda's life story with friends and family

Hilda Outlaw

Hilda Outlaw, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Wilton. Funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store