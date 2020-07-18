1/
Hildegard Jones
Hildegard Roll Jones
Hildegard Roll Jones, age 79, of Trumbull, passed away July 18, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Jones was born in East Orange, N.J. to the late Rudolph and Emma-Marie Roll. She graduated from Bucknell University and received her Master's degree in Teaching from Rutgers University. She was a teacher at Trumbull High School for many years. Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband William R. Jones and her sister Erika Buffey. She is survived by her devoted children Lynn Jones Roberts and her husband Michael and William Jones and his partner William Ho; four cherished grandchildren Graham,Tyler, Evan and Eoin and her loving nieces and nephew.
Close friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. p.m at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, which will also be live streamed on the Cyril F. Mullins facebook page, Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home Group. Interment in Nichols Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
