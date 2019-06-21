Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Gardens Cemetery
273 Lakeview Ave
Valhalla, NY
View Map
Hollis Cohen


Hollis Cohen Obituary
Hollis (Holly) Cohen
Hollis (Holly) Cohen of New York, NY, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born on April 6, 1952 to the late Doris and Samuel Cohen of Yonkers, NY. Survived by loving brother Matthew, sister-in-law Carol, nieces Tori Rysz and Sarah Cohen. An alumna of Boston University (M. ED.). Holly was an educator and nonprofit leader. She had previously worked for City Meals on Wheels, Lighthouse International, The New York Women's Foundation, Public Health solutions and Jewish Child Care Association. Holly enjoyed reading, creative writing, traveling, her family and friends and adoring her dogs. Funeral services will be held at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, N.Y. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DOROT - 171 West 85th Street, New York, NY, www.dorotusa.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 22, 2019
