Hope Marie Donovan Whittier, of Easton, CT and Danville, VT, died peacefully on July 31, 2018, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late David Horn Whittier, Jr.; adored and devoted mother of Laura Donovan Whittier and husband Kenneth C. Kotenberg of Shipman, VA, Cory Scott Whittier and husband Robert Toby Mankoff, of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Cathy Barbara Whittier Rousse and husband Dr. Michael Rousse, of Danville, VT; cherished grandmother of Sarah Whittier Mankoff of Brooklyn, NY, the late David Rupert Hewes, Charity Scott Donges Stolarz of Norfolk, MA, Carissa Donovan Donges Justice and husband Nicholas Justice of Oakland, CA, and Andrew Whittier Donges of Atlanta, GA; and cherished great-grandmother of Penelope Rose Stolarz, Zephyr Hope Stolarz, and Arlo Silver Justice. In addition, Hope is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews and their descendants.

Hope was born in Hartford, CT on January 2, 1922, third daughter of Edmund Charles and Lillian Donovan of So. Yarmouth, MA. Hope was preceded in death by her beloved sisters Margaret Whalen, Audrey East, Lillian Rogers, Patricia-Joan Cordier, and Barbara Shea. Hope attended New York University, studying interior design. Colorful early jobs in New York City included modeling for wedding dresses and Coca-Cola, positions at Billboard Magazine and Frankie Campbell Funeral Home, and a reign as Miss Violet. Hope and David were married on November 26, 1947, and lived in Paris for the next six years, before returning to the United States and raising their family in Easton, CT. Her many activities included campaigning for John F. Kennedy. She also worked as a writing instructor for Famous Schools, Westport, CT. She eventually retired to Danville, VT to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Michael Rousse.

Hope will always be remembered for her warm devotion to family and home, her love of art, literature and music, her style and beauty, her amazing memory and quiet wit, and her delight in animals and nature, especially her adoring four-footed companions. She leaves an indelible impact on the lives of all who knew her.

Hope is interred at Aspectuck Cemetery, Easton, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palliative Care group at Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow, NY, at phelpshospital.org. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to Dr. Michelle Espinoza and the outstanding staff of the Palliative Care department of Phelps Hospital for their sensitivity, loving care and professionalism.